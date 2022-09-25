Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -280 on the...
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
Yardbarker
‘They can be a little hostile’: Doug Pederson ready for anything from Eagles fans in first return to Philadelphia
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is making his return to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, and he has mixed emotions. Doug Pederson coached the Eagles for five seasons, and he won the franchise their first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl LII over the Patriots in the 2018-2019 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeVonta Smith, Defense Shine, as Eagles Open 24-0 Halftime Lead
Smith sets a new career-high in the first half, Jalen Hurts threw three TDs, and the defense sacked Carson Wentz six times
Yardbarker
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0
Another week, another win for the Eagles. Another week, another dominating victory. OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?. The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders. In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at...
NFL・
Josh Heupel gives Cedric Tillman, Warren Burrell injury updates for Tennessee football
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said he is "hopeful" injured wide receiver Cedric Tillman could play against LSU after an off week. "Obviously we're a long ways away from game time," Heupel said. "We're hopeful that (Tillman) will continue to make progress and be available when we go down there." Heupel had a similar response...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Browns are -140 on the...
Comments / 0