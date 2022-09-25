ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 4

It took a bit longer than expected, but the Cincinnati Bengals are finally in the win column after beating the New York Jets 27-12 in Week 3. Up next, the Bengals host the unbeaten Miami Dolphins for Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game. After not winning a game through the first two weeks, the Bengals have a golden opportunity to win two games in a five-day period and get back to .500.
