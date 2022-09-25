Read full article on original website
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
They won, 27-12. Joe Burrow’s offense found new life on the road, exploding out of the gates for big plays while the defense put on another strong showing. The result was a win that put them back on track just before a Thursday night game against Miami. Here are...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
It took a bit longer than expected, but the Cincinnati Bengals are finally in the win column after beating the New York Jets 27-12 in Week 3. Up next, the Bengals host the unbeaten Miami Dolphins for Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game. After not winning a game through the first two weeks, the Bengals have a golden opportunity to win two games in a five-day period and get back to .500.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) welcome the Miami Dolphins (3-0) to Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bengals come into this game...
The Bengals' all white uniforms will make their debut on Thursday night against the Dolphins. The "White Bengal" was announced earlier this year. Cincinnati will wear white helmets with black stripes, along with their color rush uniforms. They released a photo of Ja'Marr Chase in the uniforms and posted a...
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Coming off the emotional victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, the Jets are hoping to ride their newfound momentum into a huge Week 3 showdown with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals at home. Can the Jets make it two in a row against the Bengals?. The Jets...
