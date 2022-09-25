Read full article on original website
ESPN
The LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will kick off their 2023 MLS seasons by facing off at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Feb. 25, the clubs announced Tuesday. The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, which has a capacity of over 90,000, hosted the 1994 men's and 1999 women's World Cup finals and was the Galaxy's home between 1996 and 2002.
geekwire.com
The football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons was stopped and delayed on Sunday when a drone was reportedly spotted near or over Lumen Field. It was the second time this weekend that play was interrupted by a drone over a stadium in Seattle. On Saturday night a rogue drone caused problems at Husky Stadium in a contest between the University of Washington and Stanford.
Seahawks-Falcons game stopped in Seattle due to unlicensed drone
