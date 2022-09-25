The LA Galaxy will take on LAFC at its former home ground in next season's MLS opener, making it the first Los Angeles Derby to ever be played at the iconic Rose Bowl. Fans of both teams will be able to purchase tickets for the February 2023 game as soon as October 28. The fixture between two MLS rivals in the 11th largest stadium in the US (also 16th largest arena in the world) has potential to set a new league attendance record.

