Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers prediction, SGP, odds Sun. 9/25: Panthers look for a win
In Week 3 NFL action, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) will square off on Sunday. At 1 p.m. ET at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. JohnnyCovers is back with a +600 same-game parlay for this NFC South clash. Looking for the latest odds...
Initial Reactions: Panthers Defense Wins the Day
Immediate thoughts following Carolina's 22-14 win against New Orleans.
FOX Sports
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss Panthers' gritty 22-14 victory over the Saints
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss the Carolina Panthers' 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers' defense did the heavy lifting with multiple interceptions, a blocked field goal and a defensive touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Saints at Panthers: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
Here are a few of the lone encouraging signs, and several concerning traits, from the Saints week three loss in Carolina.
Saints Sunday Morning Injury Updates Vs. Panthers | Week 3
An injury update on New Orleans Saints players hours before their Week 3 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints vs Panthers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 3 in Charlotte
The Panthers and Saints both enter Week 3 in desperate need of a bounce-back win. But only one team can leave with positive vibes. Follow all the action on WWL and Audacy.
NBC Sports
Panthers cut Arron Mosby
The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
NFL・
Comments / 0