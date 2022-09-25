ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Daily Free Press

Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments

Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
YourArlington

King committee meeting Thursday seeks new members

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Observance Committee plans to hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The committee is the host for the annual MLK observance celebration each January and is currently seeking new members. All are welcome to join this meeting...
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Walgreens pharmacies suddenly close, causing confusion in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- Walgreens customers like Heidi Gitelman were frustrated to learn a couple of their pharmacies in Cambridge closed without warning. “I couldn’t believe it was closed, like I really had to do a double take, but then I went to the manager of the Walgreens and I asked him what happened,” said Gitelman. “And he was like almost shaking, he was really nervous and upset and he just said ‘we have a staff shortage.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Walgreens Pharmacies in Cambridge Close Abruptly, State Rep. Says

A Massachusetts state representative says he's investigating why two Walgreens pharmacies in Cambridge closed abruptly. The two pharmacies — one in Central Square, the other nearby in Riverside — left some customers "in the lurch" without access to prescriptions they had already gotten filled, Rep. Mike Connolly said on Twitter Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA

