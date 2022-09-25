Read full article on original website
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs get their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. An entire game marred by miscues on special teams and an inexplicable error on defense had the Chiefs fall short on the road. The head-scratching moments were plentiful in this game and the Chiefs must regroup before next Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.
Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs' offensive miscues were main culprit in Week 3 loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs lost what they felt was a winnable Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts. There is plenty of blame to be shared in the Week 3 loss — coaching, offense, defense and special teams — they all earn a piece of it. When asked about the loss after the game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes shouldered a lot of the blame himself. He felt like he left a lot of opportunities on the field and that the offense didn’t execute well as a whole.
Colts' Stephon Gilmore injures hamstring vs. Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore injured his hamstring Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and is questionable to return. Gilmore has been working as the starter on the boundary for the Colts and made a nice play earlier in the game to keep Travis Kelce from converting a third down.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Colts
It looked like this game was going to start off exactly the way the Kansas City Chiefs wanted after forcing a quick punt on the first possession for the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, poor play on special teams resulted in things getting off to an ugly start for Kansas City. The team has hung in the game and overcome the early errors. At halftime, K.C. will lead the game 14-10. After halftime, the Chiefs will receive the kickoff.
FOX Sports
Yardbarker
Colts Pull Out a Win vs Chiefs
Week 3 of the NFL season is over and the Indianapolis Colts can finally celebrate with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs . After tying with the Texans and laying a goose egg against the Jaguars the football gods blessed Indy. Sunday’s game was tight and the Colts won 20-17. Frank Reich’s team needed the win to get their season back on track.
