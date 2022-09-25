ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Chicago, IL
Football
Houston, TX
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' narrow win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, improving to 2-1 ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. The Bears needed a clutch Roquan Smith interception and a last-second field goal in order to best the winless Texans, but the important thing is they were able to pull it out despite an abysmal outing by quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Takeaways from Bears' narrow victory over the Texans

Contrary to popular belief given the panic amongst fans, the Chicago Bears found themselves with a victory on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 23-20 on a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos to improve to 2-1 on the season. Thanks to a devastating ground attack led by Khalil Herbert, Chicago did just enough to squeak by the winless Texans and defeat former head coach Lovie Smith for the third time since he was let go 10 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bears#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says big plays sometimes are due to players 'not trusting the defense'

The Houston Texans may have given up just 363 yards total offense to the Chicago Bears, but the ground game comprised 281 of those yards. When an offense is churning over 200 yards on the ground, typically the indication is big plays are afoot, not that an offensive coordinator is running the Wing-T offense. Chicago’s 7.0 yards per carry as a team definitely underscored the Bears were getting chunk plays with their rushing attack.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans Hosted Seven Players For Workouts

Breeze, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee. The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list. He was waived in December and claimed by the Lions.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy