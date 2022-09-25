Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
Russell Wilson, Broncos edge 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
WATCH: Texans S Jalen Pitre gets first career interception
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre got his first career interception in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. With 2:55 to go in the first quarter, Pitre fielded an overthrown pass by quarterback Justin Fields as he was looking for tight end Cole Kmet. Pitre fumbled the takeaway, but quickly on top of the ball to retain possession for the Texans.
Texans S Jalen Pitre credits coaches, teammates for breakout game against the Bears
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had been telling anyone who would listen that there was just something special about rookie safety Jalen Pitre. From the time he was drafted until he played in his first NFL regular season game, Smith has raved about the potential of the second-round pick from Baylor.
Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' narrow win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, improving to 2-1 ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. The Bears needed a clutch Roquan Smith interception and a last-second field goal in order to best the winless Texans, but the important thing is they were able to pull it out despite an abysmal outing by quarterback Justin Fields.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Texans' passing game remains enigmatic after first three weeks
For a brief moment in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton looked like they had found a hole in the Bears’ defense that they could exploit. In the 23-20 loss, Mills got the ball to tight ends Jordan...
7 Takeaways from Bears' narrow victory over the Texans
Contrary to popular belief given the panic amongst fans, the Chicago Bears found themselves with a victory on Sunday, defeating the Houston Texans 23-20 on a last-second field goal by Cairo Santos to improve to 2-1 on the season. Thanks to a devastating ground attack led by Khalil Herbert, Chicago did just enough to squeak by the winless Texans and defeat former head coach Lovie Smith for the third time since he was let go 10 years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans coach Lovie Smith says big plays sometimes are due to players 'not trusting the defense'
The Houston Texans may have given up just 363 yards total offense to the Chicago Bears, but the ground game comprised 281 of those yards. When an offense is churning over 200 yards on the ground, typically the indication is big plays are afoot, not that an offensive coordinator is running the Wing-T offense. Chicago’s 7.0 yards per carry as a team definitely underscored the Bears were getting chunk plays with their rushing attack.
Texans falter to No. 31 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings
The Houston Texans’ tie counts as a half-win, which is why they aren’t a complete .000 when it comes to winning percentage. However, their losing streak, even of two games, is starting to take its toll in the power rankings. According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire,...
Look: Ben Skowronek laid out J.J. Watt and caught a pass on the same play
Ben Skowronek isn’t your typical receiver. By no means is he a game-changing pass catcher, but his newfound versatility as a wideout-fullback hybrid has really provided a spark for the Rams on offense. He showed off that unique skillset on one play Sunday against the Cardinals. Lined up tight...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Texans Hosted Seven Players For Workouts
Breeze, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee. The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list. He was waived in December and claimed by the Lions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texans QB Davis Mills' red zone interception was way worse than his fourth quarter pick
The lasting image of the Houston Texans’ offense in their 23-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 will be quarterback Davis Mills’ checkdown to running back Rex Burkhead being deflected by defensive end Angelo Blackson — and linebacker Roquan Smith intercepting the pass and returning it to the Houston 12-yard line.
Texans coach Lovie Smith: Does no good to get takeaways if you don't get points
The Houston Texans defense did exactly what coach Lovie Smith preaches. Actually, rookie safety Jalen Pitre was the driving force behind both of the Texans’ takeaways against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 as he intercepted quarterback Justin Fields twice. However, the offense merely frustrated their coach as they...
Comments / 0