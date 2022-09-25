Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO