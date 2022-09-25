Read full article on original website
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team for the first time as the leader of the Washington Commanders. Are we in store for an NFC East upset as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line?
Carson Wentz, Commanders Combust in Revenge Game vs. Eagles
There was a lot of buzz for the Washington Commanders coming into this week's matchup. However, the Commanders flop at home and lose 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East matchup.
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0
Another week, another win for the Eagles. Another week, another dominating victory. OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?. The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders. In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at...
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Eagles Dominate Commanders with DeVonta Smith, Marauding Defense
The defense sacked Carson Wentz eight times while DeVonta Smth set a career-high in receiving yards and put on a show
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
Eagles’ Skinny Batman takes over at FedExField
LANDOVER, Md. — FedExField turned into Gotham on Sunday afternoon and Skinny Batman showed up to save the day. DeVonta Smith had a career game in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over the Commanders. “He was having his way,” A.J. Brown said. “That’s what I’d call it. He was...
