Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries as of late. Monday afternoon, the Chargers were hit with a crushing blow, losing offensive lineman Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season. Slater reportedly tore his left biceps tendon and is expected to miss the year. Justin Herbert...
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Chargers being extra cautious with Justin Herbert due to Tyrod Taylor mishap?
Justin Herbert is reportedly pushing to play through a rib injury on Sunday, and he may wind up having a pain injection in order to do so. The thought of that likely sends a collective chill down the spines of Los Angeles Chargers fans, but it sounds like the team is taking all necessary precautions.
Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3
Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
