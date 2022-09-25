ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries as of late. Monday afternoon, the Chargers were hit with a crushing blow, losing offensive lineman Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season. Slater reportedly tore his left biceps tendon and is expected to miss the year. Justin Herbert...
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3

Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
