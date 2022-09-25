ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
Yardbarker

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0

Another week, another win for the Eagles. Another week, another dominating victory. OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?. The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders. In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington Commanders: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Eagles

Carson Wentz’s efforts to beat his former team were spoiled as the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 24-8. Washington couldn’t put up any points in the first three quarters en route to their second loss of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 3 loss.
NBC Sports

Eagles’ Skinny Batman takes over at FedExField

LANDOVER, Md. — FedExField turned into Gotham on Sunday afternoon and Skinny Batman showed up to save the day. DeVonta Smith had a career game in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over the Commanders. “He was having his way,” A.J. Brown said. “That’s what I’d call it. He was...
