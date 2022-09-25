Read full article on original website
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -280 on the...
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
‘They can be a little hostile’: Doug Pederson ready for anything from Eagles fans in first return to Philadelphia
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is making his return to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, and he has mixed emotions. Doug Pederson coached the Eagles for five seasons, and he won the franchise their first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl LII over the Patriots in the 2018-2019 season.
DeVonta Smith, Defense Shine, as Eagles Open 24-0 Halftime Lead
Smith sets a new career-high in the first half, Jalen Hurts threw three TDs, and the defense sacked Carson Wentz six times
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0
Another week, another win for the Eagles. Another week, another dominating victory. OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?. The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders. In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at...
Washington Commanders: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Eagles
Carson Wentz’s efforts to beat his former team were spoiled as the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 24-8. Washington couldn’t put up any points in the first three quarters en route to their second loss of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 3 loss.
Eagles’ Skinny Batman takes over at FedExField
LANDOVER, Md. — FedExField turned into Gotham on Sunday afternoon and Skinny Batman showed up to save the day. DeVonta Smith had a career game in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over the Commanders. “He was having his way,” A.J. Brown said. “That’s what I’d call it. He was...
