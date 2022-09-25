ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
Yardbarker

Three Scenarios for the Chargers LT Problem

The loss of Rashawn Slater to the Charger’s offensive line is probably the worst news we could have received following a loss. Slater went out late in the third quarter in yesterdays 38-10 loss against the Jaguars. Earlier today, Adam Schefter reported that the All-Pro suffered a torn bicep tendon, and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Here, we will go over each scenario, ranging from most likely to the least likely, that could be possible solutions for Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals broke into the win column by beating the New York Jets in Week 3, 27-12, at the MetLife Stadium. The Bengals finally showed the form that helped them reach Super Bowl LVI to book their first W of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Bengals’ huge Week 3 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars monitoring Hurricane Ian, prepared to leave if necessary

The Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared to get out of Northeast Florida if Hurricane Ian forces them to leave, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “We’ve got people in house that are monitoring that situation for us, and we’ll be prepared either way,” Pederson said. “If we stay, we’ll be prepared. If we have to move out of here for some reason, if it’s obviously weather related, then we’ll be prepared for that too, so nothing should change that.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy