Yardbarker
Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
FOX Sports
Packers, Aaron Rodgers survive late rally by Bucs, Tom Brady
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't going to let the Green Bay Packers run the ball. The Packers knew that. What worked a week ago, during a game in which Green Bay favored one running back over the other against Chicago, wasn't going to work against one of the league's most notorious run defenses. Green Bay tried more two-back sets to start the game, presumably to try to confuse Tampa Bay, to no avail. The Bucs' defense wasn't fooled. Green Bay ended up with just 67 rushing yards.
Eberflus explains how Bears gave up fake punt
During the third quarter, the Bears' special teams made a crucial slip-up that led to the Texans tying up the game at 20 points a piece. The Bears' defense forced Houston into a fourth-down situation in their own territory. The result led the Texans to set up in punt formation. But, the Texans were only short by a yard, so they faked the punt with a direct snap and crossed the first down threshold with ease.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
Jets' Quinnen Williams Reveals What Led to Sideline Confrontation
Williams walked through his altercation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, a shouting match caught on television during New York's loss to the Bengals
NFL・
Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Yardbarker
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal
The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he can't rush quad injury
On the Parkins & Spiegel Show, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson indicated he could miss Chicago’s game at the New York Giants on Sunday as he works back from a quad injury.
3 Texans players most responsible for loss vs. Bears
The Houston Texans once again came up just short of a win in Week 3, this time against the Chicago Bears. They lost this time by a score of 23-20, and were in it right until the end, very nearly pulling off an upset. But, as has been the case for the first three games of the season, Houston simply couldn’t get out of their own way in this one, and they fell to 0-2-1 on the season.
