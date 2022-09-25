ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NCCU Eagles off to hot start, but face tough upcoming test in Campbell

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central University Eagles are off to their best start in a while, but have a big challenge ahead of them in Campbell University. Hear what head coach Trei Oliver had to say about the Camels’ offensive line and the comparison between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Campbell’s signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.
THI TV: Chizik On Struggles, Frustration, & Fixing Things

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance in the loss to Notre Dame and the struggles it’s had all season. In particular, UNC’s...
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina

The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
Blue Devils Close Weekend Action in Cary

CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team closed action at the Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles play, freshman Katie Codd dropped a tight, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-10, match to Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta. Duke's doubles duo of Brianna Shvets and Codd fell, 6-2, to Laylo Bakhodirova and Fernanda Carvajal of East Tennessee State as well.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated North Carolina

An uplifting development for Notre Dame on Saturday, the Fighting Irish defeated previously undefeated North Carolina 45-32 in Chapel Hill. The Fighting Irish offense churned out big-time yardage on the ground while Drew Pyne was efficient through the air. It was a winning combination of rushing the football and play-action passes putting Notre Dame in position to reach .500 entering the bye week.
Notebook: JD Bertrand puts damper on otherwise outstanding defensive outing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Head coach Marcus Freeman’s tone turned to disappointment. In a game where so many things went right in Notre Dame’s 45-32 road victory over North Carolina on Saturday, one thing that went wrong will carry forward two weeks. Senior linebacker and captain JD Bertrand was flagged for and disqualified by a fourth-quarter targeting call.
Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers

RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
