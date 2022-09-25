Read full article on original website
cbs17
NCCU Eagles off to hot start, but face tough upcoming test in Campbell
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central University Eagles are off to their best start in a while, but have a big challenge ahead of them in Campbell University. Hear what head coach Trei Oliver had to say about the Camels’ offensive line and the comparison between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Campbell’s signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.
Scarlet Nation
THI TV: Chizik On Struggles, Frustration, & Fixing Things
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance in the loss to Notre Dame and the struggles it’s had all season. In particular, UNC’s...
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina
The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Weekend Action in Cary
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team closed action at the Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles play, freshman Katie Codd dropped a tight, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-10, match to Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta. Duke's doubles duo of Brianna Shvets and Codd fell, 6-2, to Laylo Bakhodirova and Fernanda Carvajal of East Tennessee State as well.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated North Carolina
An uplifting development for Notre Dame on Saturday, the Fighting Irish defeated previously undefeated North Carolina 45-32 in Chapel Hill. The Fighting Irish offense churned out big-time yardage on the ground while Drew Pyne was efficient through the air. It was a winning combination of rushing the football and play-action passes putting Notre Dame in position to reach .500 entering the bye week.
Scarlet Nation
Notebook: JD Bertrand puts damper on otherwise outstanding defensive outing
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Head coach Marcus Freeman’s tone turned to disappointment. In a game where so many things went right in Notre Dame’s 45-32 road victory over North Carolina on Saturday, one thing that went wrong will carry forward two weeks. Senior linebacker and captain JD Bertrand was flagged for and disqualified by a fourth-quarter targeting call.
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
NC State Athletics mourns the passing of former golf coach, Richard Sykes
The NC State Athletics Department said it is mourning the passing of Richard Sykes. Sykes was the head men’s golf coach at NC State from 1972-2017. Sykes led NC State to 24 NCAA Regional appearances, 12 NCAA Championships and the program’s lone ACC title in 1990 during his tenure.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
alamancenews.com
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
