Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear
Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
NBC Sports
Edelman reacts to Brady's long, penalty-negated run in Bucs-Packers
Tom Brady's still got it. Kind of. Late in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 matchup with the Packers, Brady evaded Green Bay's pass rush and lumbered 18 yards for what looked like a first down. Alas, what would have been Brady's longest run since 2007...
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
NBC Sports
Report: Brady's tablet-throwing antics prompted a league-wide memo
Apparently Tom Brady put the NFL on high alert regarding the mistreatment of Microsoft Surface tablets. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke not one but two tablets last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in bouts of frustration, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. And as a result of Brady's antics, the...
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon’s Relationship Timeline
College sweethearts. Saquon Barkley has been dating longtime love Anna Congdon since before he was drafted by the New York Giants. The twosome met while attending Penn State University, making their relationship official in January 2017. “One year with my king!” she gushed via Instagram in January 2018. “Who would’ve known that acting a little […]
NFL・
Fox News
Tom Brady says Hurricane Ian is no excuse to be unprepared for Chiefs
With Hurricane Ian heading toward the Tampa area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving some pieces around in order to prepare for their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs announced on Monday that they will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility in southeast Florida this...
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders listed as a potential candidate for Georgia Tech vacancy, per analyst
Deion Sanders’ name is being brought about a head coaching vacancy once again. This time it has to do with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets let go of Geoff Collins, and Carl Reed of 247Sports listed some potential replacements for the opening. Sanders was among a number of people who got mentioned for the job.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Bucs vs. Chiefs News
There's a chance that the Bucs-Chiefs game that's scheduled for Sunday night in Tampa Bay could be played somewhere else. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa head-on this week which means there could be a lot of flooding and a lot of places could lose power. According to ESPN's...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
