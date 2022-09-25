ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear

Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick's 4-word response to Mac Jones' injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Brady's tablet-throwing antics prompted a league-wide memo

Apparently Tom Brady put the NFL on high alert regarding the mistreatment of Microsoft Surface tablets. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke not one but two tablets last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in bouts of frustration, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. And as a result of Brady's antics, the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Here's how Brady fared in Bucs' Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

Tom Brady says Hurricane Ian is no excuse to be unprepared for Chiefs

With Hurricane Ian heading toward the Tampa area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving some pieces around in order to prepare for their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs announced on Monday that they will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility in southeast Florida this...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism

After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Bucs vs. Chiefs News

There's a chance that the Bucs-Chiefs game that's scheduled for Sunday night in Tampa Bay could be played somewhere else. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa head-on this week which means there could be a lot of flooding and a lot of places could lose power. According to ESPN's...
TAMPA, FL
