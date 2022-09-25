Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I do feel like I cost our team' in 28-24 loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and told his team its latest gut-wrenching defeat was on him. One of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL when it comes to in-game decision making, Campbell made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker carted to locker room, ruled out with ankle injury
MINNEAPOLIS − Tracy Walker missed two days of practice this week for the birth of his son. His return to action Sunday lasted just over two series. Walker was carted to the locker room with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter of Sunday's Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game after suffering what a left ankle injury on the second play of the Vikings' third offensive series. ...
KTVZ
Browns’ star Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in car crash
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday. Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following...
KTVZ
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s seen from quarterback Mitch Trubisky and has no plans to make a change. Tomlin did make a change at defensive tackle, bumping Montravius Adams to the top of the depth chart in place of veteran Tyson Alualu. The Steelers host the New York Jets in Week 4.
Yardbarker
Lions' Dan Campbell regrets field goal decision in loss to Vikings
Up three points on 4th & 4 with just 1:44 left on the clock, Dan Campbell decided to send out Austin Seibert for a 54-yard field goal that would have all-but sealed the game for Detroit. The fourth year kicker's career long going into Sunday’s game was a 53-yarder he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
Comments / 0