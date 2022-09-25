PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s seen from quarterback Mitch Trubisky and has no plans to make a change. Tomlin did make a change at defensive tackle, bumping Montravius Adams to the top of the depth chart in place of veteran Tyson Alualu. The Steelers host the New York Jets in Week 4.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO