Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Yardbarker
Lions' Dan Campbell regrets field goal decision in loss to Vikings
Up three points on 4th & 4 with just 1:44 left on the clock, Dan Campbell decided to send out Austin Seibert for a 54-yard field goal that would have all-but sealed the game for Detroit. The fourth year kicker's career long going into Sunday’s game was a 53-yarder he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Week 3 NFC North Recap: Slugfests in Chicago, Minnesota, and more.
Action around the NFL continued on Sunday afternoon as week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season kicked off, featuring a handful of games that went down to the wire during the early afternoon window. The Chicago Bears managed to knock off the Houston Texans by three points at home as former Bears head coach Lovie Smith returned to Soldier Field to face his former team. In Minneapolis, we the NFC North's second consecutive division matchup as Minnesota Vikings took on the Detroit Lions in a game that went down to the final moments of fourth quarter.
'We Season, Not Me Season': Tyrese Maxey Explains Camp Goals
During his panel at the Sixers press day, Tyrese Maxey has spoken about his goals for the upcoming NBA season.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
Comments / 0