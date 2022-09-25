ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride...
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
