numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah continues strong play; time for a new kicker?
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium: Stock up ...
saturdaytradition.com
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
numberfire.com
O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
Best Bet: Lions Are 6-Point Underdogs to Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 13-6 against the spread since Dan Campbell took over.
FOX Sports
Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride...
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
