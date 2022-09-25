ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 4

Wendy Rahn
1d ago

Awesome State Park. Great for Colors. Been there many times! Hard to believe that a few years ago the flood waters were so High it washed out that walking bridge. Beautiful colors.

Reply
2
Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming

(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
State
Missouri State
ktoe.com

Warmer-Than-Normal October For Minnesota

A warmer-than-normal October is forecast for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service’s October outlook shows the entire state has a 40 to 50-percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Most of Minnesota has about equal chances for above or below normal precipitation. Related Posts.
MINNESOTA STATE
cw14online.com

VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake

TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
COOK COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Cooke
Quick Country 96.5

Even Minnesota Could Be Affected by Hurricane Ian

It's not often that Minnesota is affected by tropical storms or hurricanes, but that could definitely be the case this weekend!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're subjected to a variety of weather situations, depending on the season, right? During the spring, summer, and fall, Mother Nature can whip up severe thunderstorms with high winds, tornadoes, hail, lightning, flash flooding, and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Central Minnesota#Fall Colors#Travel Destinations#Minnesota Spot#Bbq
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
AM 1390 KRFO

These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1

Our weather is taking a turn, and that means switching from air conditioning to heat at home. Energy companies want to remind homeowners about Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule. This year it's starting earlier, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Customers who may have difficulty paying their heating bill are encouraged to take advantage of energy assistance and make a payment plan. The state's Cold Weather rule is a law protecting residents from being disconnected through the end of April. To arrange a payment plan for winter months, CenterPoint Energy customers can call 800-245-2377 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy