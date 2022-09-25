Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
Who is the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa out?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the second quarter of a monumental AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills due to an apparent head injury. Fortunately for Miami, the Dolphins have one of the league’s top backups ready to take his place. Teddy Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6.5 million...
Instant analysis after Bengals beat Jets in Week 3
They won, 27-12. Joe Burrow’s offense found new life on the road, exploding out of the gates for big plays while the defense put on another strong showing. The result was a win that put them back on track just before a Thursday night game against Miami. Here are...
Report: Dolphins list 6 players as inactive vs. Bills but will have Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without a few players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team has reported that it will miss at least six players for the Sunday showdown. Those players are Cethan Carter, Raekwon Davis, Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, Hunter Long and Skylar Thompson.
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Idaho8.com
Injury-thinned Bills sign CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. Rhodes was an All-Pro in 2017, and has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two year with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March. Buffalo has numerous question marks at several secondary positions, and it’s unclear whether Rhodes can be ready to play at Baltimore on Sunday.
NFL・
Ja'Marr Chase reveals what Sauce Gardner told him about Jets' blown coverage
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase had a rather quiet day as his team beat the New York Jets. But quiet for Chase, funnily enough, is six catches and a touchdown. That touchdown raised a ton of eyebrows for anyone who saw it, too. Chase broke open in the endzone as Jets defenders just appeared to go the wrong way, making for an apparently blown coverage.
Bengals going with fantastic look Thursday vs. Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing out a stylish look for their home game Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. The AFC South squad is introducing its white-striped helmet along with a snazzy white uniform. This look has nothing to do with the heat in Ohio, unlike Florida, where the Dolphins sometimes...
numberfire.com
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4
The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted
Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
Steelers vs Jets: 3 early causes for concern this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers come back home to take on the New York Jets after an extended break and hope to snap a two-game losing streak. Pittsburgh is struggling on both sides of the football and cannot afford to fall to the 1-2 Jets at home. Here are our early worries this week.
Brandon Tierney Blasts Jets Coaching Staff After Embarrassing Loss
Brandon Tierney went off on the Jets coaching staff after an embarrassing loss to the Bengals.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Jets vs. Bengals updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The New York Jets will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve. It was all tied up 14-14...
