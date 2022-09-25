ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tom Brady's pregame t-shirt features his own school yearbook photo

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwKVL_0i9uwie700

Tom Brady arrived for Sunday’s game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers rocking a t-shirt with his own face on it.

More specifically, the shirt featured one of Brady’s old school yearbook photos, along with a couple of motivational slogans, courtesy of his Brady Brand clothing line.

The GOAT won’t have his top three wide receivers Sunday (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones), or his starting left tackle (Donovan Smith), but it still feels like Brady will still bring his “A” game against Rodgers and the Packers.p>

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

