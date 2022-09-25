Tom Brady's pregame t-shirt features his own school yearbook photo

Tom Brady arrived for Sunday’s game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers rocking a t-shirt with his own face on it.

More specifically, the shirt featured one of Brady’s old school yearbook photos, along with a couple of motivational slogans, courtesy of his Brady Brand clothing line.

The GOAT won’t have his top three wide receivers Sunday (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones), or his starting left tackle (Donovan Smith), but it still feels like Brady will still bring his “A” game against Rodgers and the Packers. p>