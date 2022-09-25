Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
The worst colleges for LGBTQ+ students revealed in new ranking
A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews
Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
For centuries, religious leaders have preached the benefits of solitude for the soul
The conclusion of summer vacations means that some people probably didn't get away at all. Unlike the European Union, where at least 20 days of paid vacation are mandated by law, federal law in the United States does not mandate that businesses in the United States provide their employees with any paid time off. Only about a quarter of American workers receive them, and even then, few really utilize them. According to a 2019 Priceline study, over half of respondents admit to never using all of their vacation days, and over one-fifth said they feel bad about taking time from work. It is especially concerning that those in lower income categories in the United States are less likely to take a vacation this summer, given the high cost of both food and gasoline.
Creme of Nature Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Promising HBCU Students
Creme of Nature’s “Legacy of Leadership” HBCU scholarship initiative is now in its second year. The program was established by the iconic multicultural hair care brand in association with Walmart and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to empower the next generation of HBCU achievers. Open to...
Traditionally Jewish fraternity at Rutgers vandalized in possible antisemitic incident
A traditionally Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University may have been targeted in an antisemitic vandalism incident.
What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important
Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
BYU College of Humanities whips up an international cookbook
The BYU College of Humanities released a cookbook with the help of professors and faculty, curating recipes that have international flavor and personal significance. The project, titled “A Taste of Humanities”, was spearheaded by Josh Perkey, who manages digital media and communications for the college. He worked with a handful of students to get the project off the ground, he said, even receiving a grant. It includes 26 different recipes that span both the globe and the college’s departments.
Campus Sacred Spaces Are Changing
This article was originally published on Common Edge. In a time of global unrest, rising intolerance, and, some might argue, increasing secularization, is the campus chapel relevant anymore? Might it disappear altogether? As it turns out, campus sacred space appears to be transforming to play a more important role as many universities focus on educating their students to be more globally aware.
Rosh Hashanah is about a simple question: What kind of world do we want to live in?
On Rosh Hashanah, I recommit to fighting against hate and antisemitism. No one should have to worry about violence when worshipping how they choose.
Jewish Group Accuses CUNY of Inaction on Anti-Semitism
The City University of New York said the allegations were "wrong" and "absolutely false."
