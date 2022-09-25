The conclusion of summer vacations means that some people probably didn't get away at all. Unlike the European Union, where at least 20 days of paid vacation are mandated by law, federal law in the United States does not mandate that businesses in the United States provide their employees with any paid time off. Only about a quarter of American workers receive them, and even then, few really utilize them. According to a 2019 Priceline study, over half of respondents admit to never using all of their vacation days, and over one-fifth said they feel bad about taking time from work. It is especially concerning that those in lower income categories in the United States are less likely to take a vacation this summer, given the high cost of both food and gasoline.

29 DAYS AGO