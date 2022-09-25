Read full article on original website
21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances
Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
Thrillist
How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife
New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
Thrillist
This NYC Art Collective Is Giving Out Thousands of Car Keys… to 1 Car
New York City might become the new set of a—slightly more civil—Grand Theft Auto. The Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is launching its new Key4All drop today, an initiative that allows anybody to purchase one of thousands of copies of the same car key fob. Needless to say, they all unlock the same car.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
10 Best Cooking Classes In NYC You Should Sign Up For
Listen – we all love food. From giant slices of pizza to delicate macarons and high-end dinners, food brings us joy, especially here in NYC! It carries memories, connections, and history that other things simply can’t do. Particularly if you like making food. yourself, it brings another element of passion to it! But what better way to master your craft without taking one of NYC’s best cooking classes? It doesn’t matter if you’ve never picked up a knife in your life, or are making fancy meals, there’s always room to sharpen your skills! To get you going, we rounded up...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Dim Sum Garden in NYC
The place is bright with few booths that I admit are not that comfortable…The way it works is that you will mark with a pen your selection and the dishes will come as they are ready. One of the original dishes is their sampler that is beautifully presented in a wooden tray that separates 9 big dim sum, vegetarian and non vegetarian, 2 of them being dessert. The dim sum are quite large, so worth the $21.99 for this and I love the fact that the menu describes each of them. For instance, for roasted duck dumpling, it says: “Roasted duck dumplings was first created by the Cantonese Chef that wanted to combine Peking duck (roasted duck) with dim sum. It was made from diced roasted duck skin and meat, mixed with chopped carrot, celery and other mixed vegetable for more decent texture”.
6sqft
The best ways to celebrate Halloween 2022 in NYC
Photo of 2019 Village Halloween Parade by Steven Pisano on Flickr. It’s time to figure out your costume because Halloween is almost upon us. In New York City there is no shortage of fun events celebrating the spooky holiday, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, get candy, dine, and enjoy the season. Ahead, we found some of the city’s best Halloween offerings this year, from the legendary Village Halloween Parade to more low-key pumpkin picking at Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm on Staten Island.
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
Local musician attending Jay-Z’s school of music
A Maine-Endwell graduate is pursuing her musical dreams as part of the inaugural class of Jay-Z's new college of music.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
Essence
King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud
His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
insideedition.com
New York City Carriage Horse Owner Accused of Forging Collapsed Horse’s Age
The carriage driver whose horse collapses on the streets of New York City is being accused of lying about the animal's age. Colm McKeever is facing accusations that he tried to pass off the horse, Ryder, as 13 years old. Officials say the horse is actually 26 years old. Based on a standard identification chart, Ryder's tattoo indicates he was born in 1996. A horse rescuer says even if a horse does not have a tattooed number, an expert can estimate its age by examining its teeth.
Bronx bodega brings new experience to shoppers
One Bronx bodega used technology and a fresh outlook to keep business booming as business owners across the city were forced to adjust in order to keep their stores afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Inside a $45,000,000 Billionaire's Row New York City Penthouse
Welcome to this full floor Billionaires’ Row SKY PALACE at the prestigious One57 luxury tower. This sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom sky mansion is where you can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of all of New York City and beyond! Billionaires Row never fails to impress and this penthouse is no exception!
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
