Tampa, FL

De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay

De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
GREEN BAY, WI
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: Week 3 – Tampa Bay/Green Bay

Green Bay Packers 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 (Sept. 25) Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were all out. I know that to some that’s a lot, and you have a point, but here is my point. I had two sacks against Aaron Rodgers. Yes, that has literally...
TAMPA, FL
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
