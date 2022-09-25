Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ron Rivera fails to throw challenge flag in time to overturn 45-yard Eagles play
The Commanders had a chance to potentially overturn a big splash play by the Eagles offense, but unfortunately head coach Ron Rivera was unable to get the officials’ attention in time when throwing the challenge flag.
Baker Mayfield Wears Cheap Nike Shoes Before Panthers Game
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield wore Nike Blazer shoes before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Saints
Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Panthers in Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals have opened as +1.5-point underdogs to the Carolina Panthers on SI Sportsbook. This is the fourth week in a row the Cardinals have been betting underdogs, although no spread has been bigger than six points. Arizona walks into Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the spread...
FOX Sports
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss Panthers' gritty 22-14 victory over the Saints
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss the Carolina Panthers' 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers' defense did the heavy lifting with multiple interceptions, a blocked field goal and a defensive touchdown.
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Is 'Going to Bounce Back' amid Struggles, Says Commanders HC Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his worst outing of the season in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he hasn't lost the confidence of his head coach. Ron Rivera said he fully believes Wentz will be able to put his disappointing performance behind him. "I'm not...
Panthers waive LB Arron Mosby
The Carolina Panthers have Arron Mosby on the move again. But this time, it’ll be a move off their roster. As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the rookie linebacker has now been waived. This news comes less than a week after the Panthers signed Mosby to their active roster from the practice squad.
Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles battered the Commanders on Sunday, sacking quarterback Carson Wentz nine times and delivering 17 quarterback hits in a 24-8 road win. Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith logged a career-high 169 yards receiving on the afternoon. With the attention now turning to Jacksonville, here are...
Yardbarker
Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon
Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
