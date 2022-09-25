Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to be scaled down to a TV broadcast. In the wake of the ceremony, a live celebration in Cleveland was announced for 2021, which was later cancelled and rescheduled until 2022. Now nearly two years since his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Trent Reznor returned to his hometown of Cleveland for the performance, which saw him reunite with four members from the band’s early days.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO