Pitchfork

Nine Inch Nails Reunite With Early Members, Cover Filter Song: Watch

Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony to be scaled down to a TV broadcast. In the wake of the ceremony, a live celebration in Cleveland was announced for 2021, which was later cancelled and rescheduled until 2022. Now nearly two years since his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Trent Reznor returned to his hometown of Cleveland for the performance, which saw him reunite with four members from the band’s early days.
CLEVELAND, OH
Stereogum

Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81

Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ Reissue Hits Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart

Pink Floyd’s Animals surges back onto Billboard’s album charts (dated Oct. 1) following its reissue on Sept. 16. The set, first released in 1977, re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 3 with 20,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 22, according to Luminate (up from 500 copies sold in the previous week). It’s the biggest sales week for any Pink Floyd album since 2014 and Animals’ highest rank on the 31-year-old chart.
DoYouRemember?

Brian Wilson Calls Beach Boys Music “One Big Song”

When you hear the Beach Boys, the name probably conjures to mind tunes like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfer Girl,” and “Surfin U.S.A.” They are a rock band that explores themes of adolescence while incorporating psychedelia with strong harmonies that have become their calling card. Looking at much of the band’s music, founding member Brian Wilson says the Beach Boys had been doing the same song for a while.
MUSIC
Billboard

Marshmello Releases His Own Air Fryers: Shop the Collection

Two months after debuting his own Coca-Cola flavor, Marshmello is cooking up a savory and sweet new partnership. The DJ/producer teamed with the cookware brand Crux for his very own line of air fryer kits released Tuesday (Sept. 27). Available exclusively at Best Buy, the collection is priced from $19.99 to $129.99 and includes 3-quart ($79.99) and 8-quart ($129.99) digital air fryer kits available in white (aka “Marshmello”), black, lavender and stuffed olive. The collection includes a baking kit ($19.99), snack pan kit ($19.99), shish kebab kit ($19.99), and s’mores maker ($49.99). Marshmello and Crux engineers worked together for 18...
RECIPES
American Songwriter

Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album

Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Jamie Foxx Reviving Music Career? Singing 'Gold Digger' With Diplo Sparks Nostalgia Again

Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Dreamcatcher unveil tracklist for October mini-album ‘Apocalypse: Follow us’

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have shared the details of their forthcoming comeback with ‘Apocalypse: Follow us’, the next instalment of their ‘Apocalypse’ series. On September 27, the seven-member act took to Twitter to unveil the tracklist for their upcoming seventh mini-album ‘Apocalypse: Follow us’, due out on October 11 at 6pm KST. The group announced its release date and title the day before.
MUSIC

