siuecougars.com
Men's Soccer Faces Final Nonconference Test Tuesday
SIUE (3-4-1, 0-2 MVC) vs. Memphis (5-1-1, 2-0 American) THE COUGARS: Have now lost three straight games, following a three-game winning streak. CONFERENCE CALL: Tonight is the final nonconference match of the season. Following tonight's game, the Cougars have six games remaining, all in Missouri Valley Conference play. FIVE ALIVE:...
siuecougars.com
SIUE Golf Set to Host Dolenc Invitational
SIUE golf will play host to 15 other teams when the SIUE Dolenc Invitational returns to Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois, Monday and Tuesday. The 2022 event marks the ninth time SIUE has hosted the event, named in honor of Derek and Kent Dolenc. The Cougars have three...
siuecougars.com
Cougars Drop Close Contest to Belmont
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Homecoming crowd of just shy of 3,000 saw Belmont prevail over SIUE in a tightly-contested Missouri Valley Conference soccer game. A first-half strike stood up for a 1-0 win for Belmont. SIUE fell to 3-4-1 overall and 0-2 in the MVC play. Belmont won its...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned
It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
See What an Artist Painted as He Canoed the Entire Missouri River
It's the kind of adventure in life that many dream about doing, but few accomplish. A Missouri artist from Kansas City canoed the entire Missouri River while painting the sights he saw along the way. "Let life happen. Embrace what's before you in that moment and just keep paddling". This...
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
Summer 2022: A season of extreme St. Louis weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Last summer was a season of extremes in St. Louis. Before summer even began, it was really warm. The St. Louis area hit 90 degrees on May 10th and 94 degrees on May 11th and never looked back. We also had eight confirmed tornadoes on May 19th. While June started with […]
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
kbsi23.com
After historic flooding, $85 million in assistance coming to St. Louis area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Gov. Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes more than $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners, according to a state communications press release.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames
A fire broke out at a well-known bakery in the Metro East area, which left heavy damage to the business.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Fair Queens Begin Journey Around Parades, Pageants and More
MADISON COUNTY - Reigning Madison County Fair Pageant Queen Johna Murphy of Troy and Junior Miss Remi Sapp of Jerseyville and Little Miss Charlie Christ of Granite City are making their rounds at various parades, pageants, and festivals. The three girls are already quite close, following in the footsteps of...
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson College officials assess whether to continue running college Police Department
Jefferson College officials are considering the possibility of eliminating the Jefferson College-run Police Department. However, President Dena McCaffrey cautioned that discussions about the department are preliminary and there is no intention to stop having armed personnel protect the college, which has campuses in Hillsboro, Arnold and Imperial. “Jefferson College continues...
southernillinoisnow.com
Breese man killed in Lebanon crash
A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
