Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo was open to a huge £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the deal only fell through due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move. He also insisted...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
Inter Milan Could Reconsider Move For Trevoh Chalobah In January
Trevoh Chalobah could be chased by Inter Milan if their centreback Milan Skriniar departs the club in January.
Report: Manchester City Admirers Of Bundesliga Manager Amid Guardiola Uncertainty
Questions over Pep Guardiola's future are once again being asked, with the Manchester City manager's contract expiring at the end of the current season.
Tottenham line up transfer move for Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak as Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement
TOTTENHAM are lining up a long-term replacement to Hugo Lloris with Jan Oblak in the frame as a target, according to reports. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has impressed in between the stick for several years in Spain and has attracted the interest of boss Antonio Conte. Spurs are believed to...
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof
It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.
Champions League giants make initial contact over Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham
Bayern Munich have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Bavarian giants supposedly don’t want to make this too big a story, but have seemingly already started the process of trying to sign Kane after making him their top target up front for next summer, according to Kicker.
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
All roads now lead to Qatar for Europe's top soccer nations after they played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup
Watford sack Rob Edwards as manager and appoint Slaven Bilic to replace him
Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards after only 11 matches and appointed Slaven Bilic to succeed him
Exclusive: Man City summer signing was wanted by Ralf Rangnick at Man United
Manchester City’s summer signing Manuel Akanji was admired by Ralf Rangnick and could’ve been targeted by Manchester United until the German coach left his role at Old Trafford. Rangnick was interim manager at Man Utd for the second half of last season, but had also been due to...
Fabrizio Romano hints Man United & Leeds could try again for attacker transfer in January
Manchester United and Leeds could be back in for the transfer of PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. According to Fabrizio Romano via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Leeds were close to signing the Netherlands international in the summer, while Man Utd also considered him as a serious option. In the end,...
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
Liverpool Target "Ukrainian Neymar" Would Welcome A Move To The Premier League
A major British news source is reporting that rumored Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk dubbed the "Ukrainian Neymar" is open to a Premier League move and considers it the best league in the world.
England fans boo Harry Maguire as name read out ahead of Germany clash as Man Utd skipper faces more torment at Wembley
HARRY MAGUIRE'S name was booed ahead of this evening's Uefa Nations League clash with Germany. The under-fire Manchester United skipper remains a key man for England boss Gareth Southgate, despite being dropped by his club. As his name was announced to the crowd 45 minutes before kick-off, boos could be...
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all hope to become multi-club networks
The owners of Arsenal and Liverpool have joined Todd Boehly in looking into establishing a network pioneered by the City Football Group
