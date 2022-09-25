ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Football Opens MAC Play at Kent State on Saturday

ATHENS, Ohio —The Ohio football team (2-2) is slated to open MAC play against Kent State (1-3). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN+. The Bobcats' matchup can also be heard on the Ohio Sports Network from Learfield. Russ...
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

PAW PRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics

ATHENS, Ohio -- After an exciting weekend in Athens, the Bobcats have more in store this week. Check out what's ahead for Ohio Athletics in this week's Paw Prints. Oct. 1 / at Kent State / Dix Stadium / Kent, Ohio / 3:30 p.m. / ESPN+ / Watch / Live Stats / Audio.
ATHENS, OH
wnypapers.com

Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament

One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a  March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
buffalorising.com

Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York

The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY

