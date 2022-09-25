Read full article on original website
Related
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Football Opens MAC Play at Kent State on Saturday
ATHENS, Ohio —The Ohio football team (2-2) is slated to open MAC play against Kent State (1-3). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN+. The Bobcats' matchup can also be heard on the Ohio Sports Network from Learfield. Russ...
ohiobobcats.com
PAW PRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics
ATHENS, Ohio -- After an exciting weekend in Athens, the Bobcats have more in store this week. Check out what's ahead for Ohio Athletics in this week's Paw Prints. Oct. 1 / at Kent State / Dix Stadium / Kent, Ohio / 3:30 p.m. / ESPN+ / Watch / Live Stats / Audio.
wnypapers.com
Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament
One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo
Before the Bills took to the field in Miami, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo. The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Sabres player charged for violating order of protection
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced that former Sabres winger Tony McKegney was arraigned in Buffalo City Court back on July 8, and has been charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Read more here:
Buffalo rapper to posthumously feature DMX on new song
"I went from being the guy who was making songs about getting girls to talking about the dangers of not having your relationship be exactly what The Bible says it should be," Austin Rothwell said.
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
buffalorising.com
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
WGRZ TV
Halloween tradition returns with Frightworld in North Buffalo
Frightworld is now open in the former Kmart, at Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue. Tickets start at $40 a person and will get you into all five haunted houses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York
The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
Autumn Has Arrived, Are You Ready For It In Buffalo, New York
Now that fall has arrived in Western New York, it's finally time to fully embrace all that autumn has to offer in Buffalo. No matter how much I've rallied against it, we can finally begin to embrace all of the apple-cinnamon and pumpkin-spice stuff that we've seen on shelves in stores for the last few weeks around town.
Bridge closure on Route 5 to start Friday
The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work.
Buffalo – Here’s Why You Need To Buy A Snowblower Right Now
Summer just ended - who’s thinking about snowblowers?. The last thing we want to think about here in Buffalo is winter's impending doom and gloom - especially considering we just packed away our bathing suits for the season. Consider this, though: Just this past January, Buffalo received one of...
Comments / 0