Man jailed after driving with vehicle hood up during chase, West Virginia police say

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of a domestic disturbance crashed over an embankment after fleeing in a vehicle with an open hood, West Virginia police said Sunday.

Dustin Keith Johnson, 22, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, an expired operator’s license, no insurance, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson also had outstanding warrants for domestic assault and destruction of property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on Saturday responded to a domestic disturbance and said they saw Johnson in a parking lot, WCHS-TV reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson fled with the hood of his vehicle in the upright position and drove with his head out of the window so he could see where he was going, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson’s vehicle hit a cattle gate and went into a field, where Johnson stepped on his brakes. That caused a crash with a deputy’s vehicle and bring Johnson’s car to a halt, WCHS reported.

Deputies discovered methamphetamine in Johnson’s vehicle, and he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

Johnson is currently being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $34,000 bond. WCHS reported.

