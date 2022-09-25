ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Inactives List Against Panthers: Week 3

TE Taysom Hill (rib) Alontae Taylor (knee) was the only player that got ruled out ahead of the game, but he landed on injured reserve from the Saturday moves. Undrafted rookie DaMarcus Fields was elevated from the practice squad. Expect P.J. Williams to start in place of Marcus Maye, and we'll see on the return game with Harty being out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees

Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Lions' high-octane offense sets NFL record in loss to Vikings

Last season, the Detroit Lions were fortunate to score two touchdowns per game. Through three games this year, however, Detroit’s offense has been producing at a record-setting pace. As running back Jamaal Williams broke off a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 2:08 to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s...
DETROIT, MI

