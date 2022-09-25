Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
Dogs chase away 150-pound bear attacking their owner in Oregon backyard, police say
A 150-pound bear snuck up on an Oregon woman and started to attack — but her dogs stepped in, police told news outlets. The woman was in the backyard of her Medford home when a black bear suddenly attacked, police told KTVL. The bear bit and scratched the woman,...
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
Alaskan Hunting Guide Stops Charging Brown Bear With Warning Shot, Just Seconds Before It Attacks The Raft
Alaska is just an incredible place. Equal parts stunningly beautiful and dangerously harsh, it will leave you in awe, and completely humble you at the very same time. A sportsmen’s paradise, some of the best hunting and fishing in the world happens in Alaska, but make no mistake, it’s not easy.
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Otter the chances! Hilarious moment pregnant sea otter leaps on surfboard and snarls at the owner when he tries to wrestle it back
The is the hilarious moment a pregnant sea otter stole a surfer's board while out on the Pacific Ocean in southern California. Footage recorded earlier this month by Chad Underhill-Meras captures the standoff between a sea otter and his friend Nick 'Parts' Ericksen. The five-minute video begins with the black...
WATCH: Mama Bear Defends Her Cubs Against Attacking Male, Both Take Deadly Tumble Over Cliff
In this viral video, a Mama bear defends her cubs from an attacking male. The male bear approaches from a distance once it spots the mother and her cubs. According to the video, male bears will often times kill a mother’s cubs during mating season. The male does this to induce the mother to reproduce.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Grizzly Bear Tears The Roof Off Of A Black Bear Den As Cubs Try To Make An Escape
Nature, man, it’s a cool thing. These interactions are what it is all about. The uncommon, once-in-a-lifetime interactions are what we all hope to see. The type of encounter you can’t even dream of or chase after to try and find. Just nature doing what nature does. Black...
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
Watch: What Happens When a Coyote Sneaks up on Baby Bear North of Idaho?
It has been well stated, that when you visit national parks, you are in the home of the creatures that live there, and not the other way around. It is not a zoo that you go to and feed the animals or try to pet. These are wild animals that are very dangerous and will attack when provoked or they feel threatened. It is also well stated, to keep your cameras handy, because there are times when you witness amazing encounters, such as a bison stampede, a moose chasing a bear, or even a baby bison getting a case of the zoomies. While there are amazing occurrences in nature with animals, and also some dangerous ones, we continue to enjoy watching these animals and exploring these parks. We are not the only ones, that can often get too close to these animals, as one video caught, sometimes the animals in these national parks can get too close to each other.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH
Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
WATCH: Bear Family Has Heartfelt Reunion in Rare Moment Caught on Camera
A bystander captured a once-in-a-lifetime clip when they recorded two bear cub sisters playing with each other. While it’s common for bear cubs to wrestle with one another, it’s far less likely you’ll see two cubs who are directly related playing with each other. Now, a user’s...
Fishermen Panic When Grizzly Bear Charges Across Alaskan River Looking For A Fish
A fisherman’s nightmare. Any fisherman who’s had a good day fishing out in grizzly country has them in the back of their minds. I mean, it’s hard not to when you’ve spent the day wrestling slimy and smelly fish, getting coated in a smell that draws those massive animals right in.
WATCH: Huge Buck Escapes Coyote Attack in Intense Showdown at Montana Lake
All Kristin Kolski wanted to accomplish on August 28 was to reel in some walleye on Montana’s Holter Lake. Instead, she got a rare video of a nearby buck trying to avoid getting attacked by coyotes. According to Kolski, she noticed something in the water about 20 yards ahead...
Man Films Enormous Bull Elk ‘Screaming’ Right in His Face, And It’s Terrifying: VIDEO
A viral video of a bull elk is terrifying viewers. The man who recorded the video filmed the enormous animal “screaming” right in front of him. The man, Tanner Yellowhair, shared the video he took onto his Instagram account. He captioned the clip: “Nothing like a bull screaming in your face. Whose still out chasing big bulls?”
