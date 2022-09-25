ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: What Happens When a Coyote Sneaks up on Baby Bear North of Idaho?

It has been well stated, that when you visit national parks, you are in the home of the creatures that live there, and not the other way around. It is not a zoo that you go to and feed the animals or try to pet. These are wild animals that are very dangerous and will attack when provoked or they feel threatened. It is also well stated, to keep your cameras handy, because there are times when you witness amazing encounters, such as a bison stampede, a moose chasing a bear, or even a baby bison getting a case of the zoomies. While there are amazing occurrences in nature with animals, and also some dangerous ones, we continue to enjoy watching these animals and exploring these parks. We are not the only ones, that can often get too close to these animals, as one video caught, sometimes the animals in these national parks can get too close to each other.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH

Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
