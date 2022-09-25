More than two decades ago, the Department of Theatre and Music Studies at SUNY Brockport produced their first 10-minute play festival, having started planning for it two years prior to that. Somehow, nearly 25 years have flown by, and after putting out an international call to playwrights, 500 submissions were received for this year’s edition. These were then whittled down to the final choices, culminating in the 13th biannual Festival of Ten. The collection of 10 ten-minute plays will have its first performance during the College’s Homecoming weekend on Friday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. Tickets are $17/general, $12/senior citizens, Brockport alumni, faculty, and staff, and $9/students, and are available at http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, at the Tower Box Office, or by phone at 395-2787.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO