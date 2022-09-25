Read full article on original website
Laurie Wicks Beairsto
1955-2022 – Born on Thanksgiving Day in Rochester, NY. Died on Father’s Day in Westland, Michigan. Predeceased by beloved grandparents, James and Julia Held; father, Ross; uncle, Don Held; nieces, Rachel Wicks and infant Ashley Reese. Laurie was a graduate of Brockport High School and served 4 years...
Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees
Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
Dr. Keith B. Jenkins receives inaugural Colors of Success DEI Award
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce presented Dr. Keith B. Jenkins with its first annual Colors of Success DEI Award during the inaugural award ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Rochester. The Colors of Success DEI Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary leadership in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the greater Rochester community with clear positive impacts as a result of these efforts and is Greater Rochester Chamber’s highest recognition for achievement related to DEI.
Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Concert
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration (HTBC), will honor Tubman’s 200th birthday with a tribute entitled, “Let Freedom Ring!” on Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature narrator Bill Johnson, the 64th Mayor of Rochester, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and the Harriet Tubman Chorus.
A theatrical smorgasbord awaits during Festival of Ten
More than two decades ago, the Department of Theatre and Music Studies at SUNY Brockport produced their first 10-minute play festival, having started planning for it two years prior to that. Somehow, nearly 25 years have flown by, and after putting out an international call to playwrights, 500 submissions were received for this year’s edition. These were then whittled down to the final choices, culminating in the 13th biannual Festival of Ten. The collection of 10 ten-minute plays will have its first performance during the College’s Homecoming weekend on Friday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. Tickets are $17/general, $12/senior citizens, Brockport alumni, faculty, and staff, and $9/students, and are available at http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, at the Tower Box Office, or by phone at 395-2787.
Greece Historical Society Program
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. Greece Public Library. A year by year look into Rochester’s past including events, persons and places during each year of the decade of the 1950s, including cost of living, entertainment, transportation, weather and other changes in life over 70 years ago.
OFC’s Hocus Pocus: The Drag Parody Musical
OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, presents Hocus Pocus: The Drag Parody Musical, an in-person production featuring professional adult actors. The musical was written by Nick Brennan, creator of the popular The Golden Girls Musical and A Golden Girls Christmas Carol. Three busted up witches stumble to their...
Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
NFFF Rochester Area Committee hosted two back-to-back 9/11 events
This year, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) commemorated the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with two events – the 6th Annual Stair Climb and Family Walk on Saturday, September 17, and the 2nd Annual Memorial Bike Ride on Sunday, September 18 in Mendon. Firefighters, First Responders, their families, and the community-at-large came out for both events, demonstrating that the Greater Rochester community will never forget the fallen heroes and those still suffering from the illnesses they contracted as a result of the attacks. Over $23,000 was raised over the weekend.
Ribbon Cutting Grand opening of Baldieri Cafe
A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Baldieri Café was held on September 22, 2022. The new restaurant, located at 441 Stone Road in the Town of Greece, is owned and operated by Chef Marco Baldieri and his wife, Kathy. Chef Marco Baldieri is proud to present...
Greece Historical Society receives Award for Excellence
The Greece Historical Society (GHS), announced that on September 20, 2022, the Association of Public Historians of New York, along with the New York State Historian, presented them with its 2022 Award for Excellence in Promoting Local History. The award is for, “The promotion of local history through research, writing, and other related accomplishments.”
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
Hilton Apple Fest celebrates 40 years of free family fun
The Hilton Apple Fest is celebrating a milestone birthday this year – 40 years of offering free family fun and a celebration of the rich apple-growing heritage and autumn harvest in the Village of Hilton. This year’s Apple Fest will be held Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street.
Brockport CSD to host Walk to School Day October 5
Since 1997, communities have been coming together for Walk to School Day, and Brockport Central School District has been participating since 2006. Families are invited to walk, bike, or scooter to school on Wednesday, October 5, to celebrate the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. The elementary school and middle school class with the highest percentage of walkers will be presented with the Walk to School Trophy (elementary) or plaque (OMS).
Who started the Hilton Apple Fest?
The Hilton Apple Fest was founded in 1981 by Hilton businessmen Patrick Marlow and Douglas Marple. Homer Marple of Marple Furniture financed the festival in its first year when it was organized by Coordinator Carol Gursslin with just a handful of volunteers. It was held at Canning Street Square. And yes, there really was a pie the first year. There were approximately 75 craft booths and five food booths.
Experimental Aircraft Association brought aircraft to Ledgedale Airpark
The airplane was the first-ever mass produced airliner and it inaugurated westbound transcontinental commercial service in 1929. For more information about the history of the Ford Tri-Motor, visit http://flytheford.org. Provided information and photos.
Hamlin miniature horse in running for America’s Favorite Pet
Durango is a 22-year-old buckskin miniature horse who belongs to Gail Conley of Hamlin. Gail has been a horse lover since she was a young girl. She remembers her mom having her in the Hamlin parade with her horse when she was little. Gail had horses her whole life and decided to get her first mini after she was struggling with a shoulder injury. Durango was purchased from Barker, New York, when he was five years old. He was a champion show horse and was used in carting.
