ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Helen M. Kohler

September 16, 2022. Helen is predeceased by her husband, Richard Kohler; parents, Vincent & Lillian Winn; siblings, Lillian Hilton, Dorothy Glidden, Ken Winn, Ronnie Winn, Donnie Winn, & Bobby Winn. She is survived by her son, Richard (Maureen) Kohler; siblings, Joan (Bob) Singer & Dick Winn; several nieces, nephews, cousins & dear friends.
PERINTON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
GATES, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New York State Grown & Certified launches campaign to promote farms

New York State Grown & Certified farms will be getting a promotional boost with the launch of a new marketing campaign that will be seen by consumers across the state. The campaign highlights New York’s diverse array of specialty crops and encourages consumers to “Look for the Label” and find New York State Grown & Certified products, such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, honey, maple, and more at retailers across the State.
AGRICULTURE
westsidenewsny.com

Sweden skatepark under construction

Construction began on the Town of Sweden’s new skatepark in August, however, it was the first pour of concrete on September 20 that made the mounds of dirt and steel framing start to look like a skatepark. The skatepark is scheduled to be finished late this fall and will be open for use before the end of the year. An opening celebration will be held next spring.
SWEDEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy