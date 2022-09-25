Read full article on original website
James F. Landon
James F. Landon “Pellet” age 79 passed away peacefully September 22, 2022 with his niece and nephews by his side. Predeceased by his parents Winfield and Hazel; brother Gary (Sharon); nephew Steven. Survived by nephews Mike (Sue) Landon, David Landon; niece Christine (Bryan) Poole; great-nephew Brennan Landon; great-niece Sarah Poole.
Gates Chili Chamber announces award winners
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities. This year’s winners are:. •Beautification Award (Chili) – Chili Fire Department Fire...
Experimental Aircraft Association brought aircraft to Ledgedale Airpark
The airplane was the first-ever mass produced airliner and it inaugurated westbound transcontinental commercial service in 1929. For more information about the history of the Ford Tri-Motor, visit http://flytheford.org. Provided information and photos.
Sweden skatepark under construction
Construction began on the Town of Sweden’s new skatepark in August, however, it was the first pour of concrete on September 20 that made the mounds of dirt and steel framing start to look like a skatepark. The skatepark is scheduled to be finished late this fall and will be open for use before the end of the year. An opening celebration will be held next spring.
