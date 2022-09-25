ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss

Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
AUSTIN, TX
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season. The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six. All six teams got wins on...
FOOTBALL
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Rhett Lashlee
Person
Jordan Palmer
Person
Mario Cristobal
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings

Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Mike Norvell on Florida State's plan with Hurricane Ian

College football teams based in Florida are going to be dealing with an unforeseen challenge throughout the week. Hurricane Ian is preparing to strike the Florida coast. This could easily disrupt practice, games, travel, and the homes of players and coaches. That includes Florida State, where Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are waiting in the expected path of the storm.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Acc#Unc
The Spun

2 Big Names Mentioned For The Georgia Tech Job

Georgia Tech is the latest Power 5 college football job to open up after the Yellow Jackets officially moved on from Geoff Collins. Along with Nebraska and Arizona State, Georgia Tech is getting a head start on its coaching search. Already, some marquee names are being mentioned. ESPN's Pete Thamel...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadspin

2022 Rookie wide receiver ranking Week 3: Chris Olave, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson show out

Last season we did our weekly rookie quarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position. For 2022 we’ll keep track of all six first-round wide receivers and their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.
NFL
CBS Sports

College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee leaps into top 10 as Penn State, Florida State, Kansas join

One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
COLLEGE SPORTS

