Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Spots 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss
Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of college football
With an interesting Week 4 behind us, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 poll following a weeks worth of nail-biters, upsets and overtimes, and some of the moves may come as a surprise. According to CBS Sports, the biggest losers from Saturday were Oklahoma and Arkansas, dropping down...
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite
Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six teams following Week 4 of the college football season. The College GameDay analyst has Georgia in his top spot, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. He then has Clemson and USC rounding out his top six. All six teams got wins on...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings
Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
CFB Analyst Has Blunt Message For 5-Star Quarterbacks Considering Playing For Mario Cristobal
CBS Sports' Todd Fuhrman has a warning for any potential blue chip quarterback prospects that may be thinking about coming to Miami to play for Mario Cristobal:. After Tyler Van Dyke was benched in the Hurricanes embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State, the college football analyst took aim at Cristobal's history with QBs on Twitter.
CBS Sports
Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
Mike Norvell on Florida State's plan with Hurricane Ian
College football teams based in Florida are going to be dealing with an unforeseen challenge throughout the week. Hurricane Ian is preparing to strike the Florida coast. This could easily disrupt practice, games, travel, and the homes of players and coaches. That includes Florida State, where Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are waiting in the expected path of the storm.
Arizona State football coach speculation includes Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach
Would former Texas football coach Tom Herman be a good fit as the next coach of the Arizona State football team?. Herman's name appears in several lists of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as the ASU football coach and several writers appear to think he could be an option for the Sun Devils.
Miami Quarterback Controversy: Who Should Be Hurricanes' Quarterback?
After a rock-bottom loss to Middle Tennessee State, is it time for the Miami Hurricanes to make a switch at quarterback?
NFL・
2 Big Names Mentioned For The Georgia Tech Job
Georgia Tech is the latest Power 5 college football job to open up after the Yellow Jackets officially moved on from Geoff Collins. Along with Nebraska and Arizona State, Georgia Tech is getting a head start on its coaching search. Already, some marquee names are being mentioned. ESPN's Pete Thamel...
Deadspin
2022 Rookie wide receiver ranking Week 3: Chris Olave, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson show out
Last season we did our weekly rookie quarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position. For 2022 we’ll keep track of all six first-round wide receivers and their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Associated Press Announces Update To College Football Top 25 Poll After Accidental 'Misfire'
An error was made by one of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll voters this last weekend. An updated top 25 poll has been released as a result. Thomas Murphy, a voter for the AP Top 25, made an accidental mistake in his Week 5 votes. He put North Carolina at No. 17, instead of NC State. The Wolfpack checked in at 18. He accidentally left out Oregon.
Tiger earns helmet sticker from ESPN analyst
A Tiger earned a helmet sticker from the ESPN crew on College Football Final Saturday night. Joey Galloway gave the sticker to DJ Uiagalelei for his outstanding performance with five touchdowns, no interceptions (...)
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm includes 10 B1G teams following Week 4
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 4, and CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm is now predicting double-digit B1G teams to be playing in the postseason. The most recent addition to Palm’s projections is Rutgers. In spite of a 27-10 loss to Iowa over the weekend,...
CBS Sports
College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee leaps into top 10 as Penn State, Florida State, Kansas join
One-third of the way through the season, we got a Saturday in which the nation's best pass catcher, injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was nowhere to be found yet his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, still threw five touchdowns for Ohio State. It was a Saturday when one of the nation's best defenses slumped at Clemson but a quarterback with doubters, D.J. Uiagalelei, soared.
