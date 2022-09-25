ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions RB Jamaal Williams flagged for excessive hip thrusting during TD celebration

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWMvd_0i9uR7Ig00

Avert your eyes, sensitive viewers.

Jamaal Williams got suggestive on Sunday. It cost the Lions 15 yards. The Detroit running back scored a second-half touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on a 13-yard scamper to take a 24-14 lead. After the score, he celebrated with — well, we'll call it a dance.

Here's the score.

Here's another angle of the celebration in all its hip-thrusting glory.

Left tackle Dan Skipper (No. 70), who pulled to the right as Williams' lead blocker on the score — clearly approved of the dance. Officials, however, did not. They flagged Williams for unsportsmanlike conduct. But don't worry, Lions fans. The touchdown still stood.

It's not clear if officials were counting Williams' hip thrusts a la Hingle McCringleberry. He clearly exceeded the NFL's threshold for what the league considers decent.

But it's hard to blame Williams for his excitement. After a 3-13-1 campaign in 2021 marked Detroit's fourth straight losing season, the Lions entered Sunday's game with a 2-1 record and a shot at first place in the NFC North. Williams' run mark the the 13th straight quarter to start the season that the Lions have scored a touchdown.

Here's guessing head coach Dan Campbell isn't too upset with Williams' enthusiasm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers hold on to beat Buccaneers, 14-12

TAMPA – The Packers hung on for their lives Sunday, downing the Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady drove the Buccaneers 89 yards in the final three minutes for a touchdown with 14 seconds left to get within two points, but his two-point conversion pass which came from the 7-yard line after a delay of game penalty intended for WR Russell Gage was deflected by LB De'Vondre Campbell and fell incomplete.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Action News Jax

NFL players tackle housing issues when joining teams

NEW YORK — (AP) — New playbooks, teammates and coaches are the focus during the day. Buying air mattresses, scanning house listings and securing short-term leases are tasks to tackle the rest of the time. Finding a home — on and off the field — can be an...
NFL
Action News Jax

Four Verts: Justin Fields is right, the Cardinals are not, and breaking down Ken Dorsey's temper tantrum

Welcome to the Four Verts column, a mind dump of four topics from the NFL weekend that tickled my brain. This week, the topics range from a serious conversation about where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are to an in-depth review of Ken Dorsey's rage in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss in Miami. The column is already long enough as it is, so let's just dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Packers Victory Over The Bucs

The offense looked to be back in true form in the first two drives. After that, the offense struggled to get a first down. It didn’t matter because the Packers defense was locked in. Against a depleted Bucs offense, the defense forced multiple turnovers and multiple three and outs. Kenny Clark had 2 sacks and Rashan Gary added another one. The Packers recovered two fumbles in key points. Even though they gave up the touchdown at the end, De’Vondre Campbell made an amazing play to end the game. In a game where the offense sputtered, the defense bailed them out.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Fox
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy