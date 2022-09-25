Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know
The NFL’s longest active losing streak no longer belongs to the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s everything we know from the big Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Keys to the game
- For the first time in six outings, the Carolina defense finally created a takeaway. In fact, they got themselves three! The first, a fumble at the 5:32 mark of the opening quarter, resulted in a 44-yard touchdown return thanks to linebacker Frankie Luvu and Marquis Haynes Sr. The next two were fourth-quarter interceptions—one by defensive tackle Derrick Brown and the other by cornerback Jaycee Horn.
- The Panthers also got themselves a few big plays from newcomer Laviska Shenault Jr. His two receptions resulted in 90 yards—with one going for an electric 67-yard touchdown.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey gave an otherwise inefficient offense some pacing. He carried quite the bulk for the unit, amassing 25 rushing attempts for a game-high 108 yards.
It was over when . . .
After a 4-yard touchdown reception by wideout Marquez Callaway with 2:22 remaining, the Saints cut the Panthers’ lead to 22-14. On the ensuing kickoff, however, Carolina receiver DJ Moore collected the onside attempt to essentially lock up the victory.
The Saints would get the ball back, but would’ve had to put together a 99-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts and 17 seconds remaining to keep this game going. Horn’s aforementioned pick quickly put that potential miracle to bed.
Players of the game
- RB Christian McCaffrey: 25 carries, 108 rushing yards, two receptions, seven receiving yards
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: two receptions, 90 receiving yards, one touchdown
- S Jeremy Chinn: eight tackles, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed
The 1-2 Panthers will stay right in Charlotte and welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Bank of America Stadium next week.
Comments / 1