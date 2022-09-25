Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know

The NFL’s longest active losing streak no longer belongs to the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s everything we know from the big Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Keys to the game

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in six outings, the Carolina defense finally created a takeaway. In fact, they got themselves three! The first, a fumble at the 5:32 mark of the opening quarter, resulted in a 44-yard touchdown return thanks to linebacker Frankie Luvu and Marquis Haynes Sr. The next two were fourth-quarter interceptions—one by defensive tackle Derrick Brown and the other by cornerback Jaycee Horn.

The Panthers also got themselves a few big plays from newcomer Laviska Shenault Jr. His two receptions resulted in 90 yards—with one going for an electric 67-yard touchdown.

Running back Christian McCaffrey gave an otherwise inefficient offense some pacing. He carried quite the bulk for the unit, amassing 25 rushing attempts for a game-high 108 yards.

It was over when . . .

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

After a 4-yard touchdown reception by wideout Marquez Callaway with 2:22 remaining, the Saints cut the Panthers’ lead to 22-14. On the ensuing kickoff, however, Carolina receiver DJ Moore collected the onside attempt to essentially lock up the victory.

The Saints would get the ball back, but would’ve had to put together a 99-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts and 17 seconds remaining to keep this game going. Horn’s aforementioned pick quickly put that potential miracle to bed.

Players of the game

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

RB Christian McCaffrey : 25 carries, 108 rushing yards, two receptions, seven receiving yards

: 25 carries, 108 rushing yards, two receptions, seven receiving yards WR Laviska Shenault Jr. : two receptions, 90 receiving yards, one touchdown

: two receptions, 90 receiving yards, one touchdown S Jeremy Chinn: eight tackles, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 1-2 Panthers will stay right in Charlotte and welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Bank of America Stadium next week.