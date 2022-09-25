ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game recap: Everything we know

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUqk5_0i9uOmSh00

The NFL’s longest active losing streak no longer belongs to the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s everything we know from the big Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rObEx_0i9uOmSh00
AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In1s8_0i9uOmSh00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
  • For the first time in six outings, the Carolina defense finally created a takeaway. In fact, they got themselves three! The first, a fumble at the 5:32 mark of the opening quarter, resulted in a 44-yard touchdown return thanks to linebacker Frankie Luvu and Marquis Haynes Sr. The next two were fourth-quarter interceptions—one by defensive tackle Derrick Brown and the other by cornerback Jaycee Horn.
  • The Panthers also got themselves a few big plays from newcomer Laviska Shenault Jr. His two receptions resulted in 90 yards—with one going for an electric 67-yard touchdown.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey gave an otherwise inefficient offense some pacing. He carried quite the bulk for the unit, amassing 25 rushing attempts for a game-high 108 yards.

It was over when . . .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1SO5_0i9uOmSh00
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

After a 4-yard touchdown reception by wideout Marquez Callaway with 2:22 remaining, the Saints cut the Panthers’ lead to 22-14. On the ensuing kickoff, however, Carolina receiver DJ Moore collected the onside attempt to essentially lock up the victory.

The Saints would get the ball back, but would’ve had to put together a 99-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts and 17 seconds remaining to keep this game going. Horn’s aforementioned pick quickly put that potential miracle to bed.

Players of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5yvu_0i9uOmSh00
AP Photo/Rusty Jones
  • RB Christian McCaffrey: 25 carries, 108 rushing yards, two receptions, seven receiving yards
  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: two receptions, 90 receiving yards, one touchdown
  • S Jeremy Chinn: eight tackles, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7Up4_0i9uOmSh00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 1-2 Panthers will stay right in Charlotte and welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Bank of America Stadium next week.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach

Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#Cardinals#American Football#Carolina Panthers#Christian
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter exploded over Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football turned into a bit of a showcase for Penn State football as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys visited Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Parsons and the Cowboys came out on top in front of the Giants’ version of the whiteout in the Meadowlands, and Parsons put on quite the show. Parsons went into the game feeling under the weather, although he did not test positive for COVID so he was still able to take the field and make some plays on defense. The 2021 NFL defensive rookie of the year...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mack Brown said after the Week 4 loss to Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels had the chance to go 4-0 on the year and an opportunity to get a big win over a power five opponent when they hosted Notre Dame on Saturday in Chapel Hill. They jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with Josh Downs catching a touchdown pass in his return. Then it all went to hell. UNC’s defense struggled again as they allowed 45 points to a Notre Dame team that was 1-2 and struggling entering this game. It was flat-out embarrassing once again, with no disrespect to the Fighting Irish. But here we are. UNC now sits at 3-1 as they prepare for the ACC schedule ahead and while the Coastal Division is still up for grabs, this team has. a lot of work to do, specifically on the defensive side of the football. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very LONG year in Chapel Hill. Let’s see what Mack Brown had to say after the game following the loss. hhOn the loss to Notre Damehttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1573817413954519042On UNC's run defensehttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1573817539607478272On Notre Dame's game planhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/157381780723762790511
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy