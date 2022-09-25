ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WATCH: Laviska Shenault Jr. scores 67-yard TD on 1st catch with Panthers

By Anthony Rizzuti
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfORL_0i9uOIB100

Laviska Shenault Jr.’s role with the Carolina Panthers hasn’t really been clear. After all, he hadn’t even been active prior to today’s Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

But one thing does remain apparent about the third-year wideout—his skill when the rock in his hands.

After holding New Orleans off the scoreboard for three quarters, the Carolina defense finally cracked—allowing a 5-yard touchdown to running back Mark Ingram with 12:31 remaining in the game. The score cut the Panthers’ lead to 13-7.

So, needing a response, Shenault Jr. would be the man to answer.

The former second-round pick began the following possession with a fine kick return—a 36-yard take that set his offense up at their own 33-yard line. Then, two plays later, Shenault Jr. would haul in a quick swing pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield—the very first catch of his Panthers career— and proceeded to do the rest . . .

The score gave Carolina a 19-7 lead at the 12:06 mark of the fourth quarter.

