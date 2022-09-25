Read full article on original website
Related
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Powers Past Mississippi Valley State 3-0 For 28th Straight Victory Over Delta Devils
ITTA BENA, Miss. – Alabama A&M (2-15, 0-0 SWAC) continued to pummel one of their most frequent opponents as they won their 28th straight match over Mississippi Valley State (1-10, 0-2 SWAC) with a 3-0 decision (25-21, 25-14, 25-21) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Monday, September 26.
aamusports.com
Gomez Lopez and Kim Lead Alabama A&M Men's Golf On Day 1 Of USF-Howard Intercollegiate
POTOMAC, Md. – Junior Felipe Gomez Lopez (Bogota, Columbia) and sophomore BK Kim (Won Ju, South Korea) led Alabama A&M men's golf on Day 1 of the USF-Howard Intercollegiate on Monday, September 27. The Bulldogs shot a 328-327-655 to finish in ninth place. Gomez Lopez tied for 31-of-54 with...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Set To Wrap Opening SWAC Road Trip At Texas Southern in Sunday Matinee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Coming off of a convincing victory over the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Champions, Alabama A&M (3-6, 1-0 SWAC) wraps up a trip through the Lone Star State as they take on Texas Southern (0-7-2, 0-1-0 SWAC) on Sunday, September 25. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. in Houston, Texas.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision At Jackson State In SWAC Opener
JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama A&M (1-14, 0-0 SWAC) opened Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play but could not overcome the steady approach of Jackson State (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) as they fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, September 25. The Tigers would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Falls 38-25 As Florida A&M Scores 31 Unanswered in SWAC Opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Alabama A&M (0-4, 0-0 SWAC) held a 12-point lead in the first half but could not weather 31 unanswered points as Florida A&M (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) rallied for a 38-25 victory in an NCAA Division I football game and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener on Saturday, September 24.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Golf Set To Open 2022-23 Campaign at Howard-USF Intercollegiate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M men's golf returns to the course to begin the 2022-23 campaign as they head to the Howard-USF Intercollegiate for 54 holes from September 26-27. That tournament will be played in Potomac, Maryland at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and will feature 54 competitors. In...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lodging
Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels
DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Grand opening for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville
A vision finally turned into reality — a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. "We've been dreaming of this for four years, and today, we are here," Dr. Claudette Owens, a cyber-school foundation board member, said. The school is the...
WHNT-TV
Flowers no-shows as gubernatorial candidates debate in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville. Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate. Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant to Add 100 More Jobs in Alabama
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturing plant that makes seats for...
WAAY-TV
Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville
As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community. Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event is...
WAFF
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
Donnie Douglass: Burglary, possession of burglary tools. Hattie Stanback: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest. Hayes Herron: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license. Jamie Bratin. Jamie Brattin: Violation of community corrections. Rachel Allbert. Rachel Allbert: Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license. Richard Thomas. Richard Thome: Failure to appear.
Fire breaks out at Amazon Fulfillment Center
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Monday night.
Comments / 1