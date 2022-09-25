ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision At Jackson State In SWAC Opener

JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama A&M (1-14, 0-0 SWAC) opened Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play but could not overcome the steady approach of Jackson State (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) as they fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, September 25. The Tigers would...
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Lodging

Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels

DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
AL.com

Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open

Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
WHNT-TV

Flowers no-shows as gubernatorial candidates debate in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville. Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate. Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant to Add 100 More Jobs in Alabama

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturing plant that makes seats for...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville

As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community. Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens house destroyed in overnight fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22

Donnie Douglass: Burglary, possession of burglary tools. Hattie Stanback: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest. Hayes Herron: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license. Jamie Bratin. Jamie Brattin: Violation of community corrections. Rachel Allbert. Rachel Allbert: Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license. Richard Thomas. Richard Thome: Failure to appear.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

