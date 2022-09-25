Read full article on original website
Related
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Wisconsin
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 52-21 victory over the Badgers on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State
Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
Wisconsin opens as a double-digit favorite against Illinois
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin (2-2) will look to lick its wounds and bounce back from an embarrassing 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) on Saturday. What better way to do it than welcoming your former boss back to Camp Randall Stadium?. The Badgers opened up as a 10-point...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
Videos: Badgers hope to bounce back against Illinois
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and select players were made available to the media ahead of Saturday's matchup with Illinois (3-1). The Badgers opened up as a 10-point favorite over the Illini (3-1), according to Vegas Insider. That line has already dropped to - 7.5. UW owns...
Ball security will be key when Northwestern faces Penn State
Northwestern is a hard program to figure out. In 2018 and 2020, the Wildcats won the Big Ten’s West Division title and played for the conference championship. In 2019 and 2021, they went 1-8 in league play and finished last in the division. Even by the standards of modern college football, with the transfer portal adding to the roster upheaval that has always been a part of the game, those are some wild momentum swings.
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0
The Ohio State women’s soccer team huddles together during their matchup against No. 6 BYU on Aug 26. Ohio State lost 2-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich scored her second goal of the season, and the Buckeyes women’s soccer team notched their first conference win, defeating Iowa 2-0 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Michigan impresses in win over Maryland | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of the 2022 college football season. Following the Michigan Wolverines' impressive win over the Maryland Terrapins in their Big Ten opener, RJ moved them up to number four in his rankings. RJ explains why the Wolverines are in for a battle this Saturday when they travel to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes.
