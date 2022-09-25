Northwestern is a hard program to figure out. In 2018 and 2020, the Wildcats won the Big Ten’s West Division title and played for the conference championship. In 2019 and 2021, they went 1-8 in league play and finished last in the division. Even by the standards of modern college football, with the transfer portal adding to the roster upheaval that has always been a part of the game, those are some wild momentum swings.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO