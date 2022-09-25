ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears: Everything we know about Week 3

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
Final score: Bears 23, Texans 20

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kicker Cairo Santos hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired, and the Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans 23-20 Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

The Bears were setup to kick the game-winning field goal when linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted quarterback Davis Mills with 1:13 to go. Smith returned the takeaway the Texans’ 12-yard line.

Here is everything we know about Week 3.

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Texans finally got over the 300-yard total yards mark with 329. Mills didn’t have one of his better games when it came to ball security as he threw two interceptions. Running back Dameon Pierce, who had 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, put two balls on the turf, but were recovered by Houston.

The Texans’ run game was thought to have a good day against the Bears. However, Chicago’s defense stiffened up and only allowed 92 rushing yards for Houston, which negated their ability to control the tempo of the game.

Instead the Bears’ run game had a prolific day as reserve running back Khalil Herbert generated 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The Bears had 281 rushing yards as a team, which no doubt helped embattled quarterback Justin Fields, who was 8-of-17 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions.

Stat of the game

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie safety Jalen Pitre provided two interceptions. However, the Texans got zero points off the takeaways. In fact, Houston turned the ball over in the red zone following Pitre’s first pick of the game.

It was over when...

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Mills threw the interception. To that point, it was anyone’s ballgame, but the pick by Smith effectively ended it.

Players of the game

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pitre had eight combined tackles (five solo), 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.

Despite Pierce having two fumbles, he did generate 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes appears to have revitalized his career, at least through the first three weeks. Hughes added four combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Injury report

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Texans center Scott Quessenberry got poked in the eye in the first quarter but returned. Right tackle Tytus Howard was also shaken up in the first quarter but came back. Guard Kenyon Green left the field in the second half, but no official word was given on his status.

For the Bears, running back David Montgomery left the game in the first quarter with an ankle/knee injury and did not return. Receiver Byron Pringle similarly hurt his calf and did not return.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Houston falls to 0-2-1. They go home to play the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.

The Bears improve to 2-1 and spend the next two games on the road with their first encounter at the New York Giants.

