ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

Saints at Panthers: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

The New Orleans Saints are a disappointing 1-2 after frustrating 22-14 loss at the Carolina Panthers yesterday. If not for an improbable comeback against Atlanta in week one, the Saints would be staring at 0-3, with all three losses in the NFC South. Battered QB Jameis Winston threw for 353...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy