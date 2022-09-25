ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharper#American Football#Rams Fans#The Arizona Cardinals#Fox#The L A Rams#Draftkings Sportsbook#Turf Show Times
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Colts Pull Out a Win vs Chiefs

Week 3 of the NFL season is over and the Indianapolis Colts can finally celebrate with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs . After tying with the Texans and laying a goose egg against the Jaguars the football gods blessed Indy. Sunday’s game was tight and the Colts won 20-17. Frank Reich’s team needed the win to get their season back on track.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy