Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Jaguars stun Los Angeles Chargers with dominating road victory
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.
ESPN
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
NFL・
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, total
The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Packers are a 10.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Packers are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Yardbarker
Colts Pull Out a Win vs Chiefs
Week 3 of the NFL season is over and the Indianapolis Colts can finally celebrate with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs . After tying with the Texans and laying a goose egg against the Jaguars the football gods blessed Indy. Sunday’s game was tight and the Colts won 20-17. Frank Reich’s team needed the win to get their season back on track.
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?
The Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers play on Monday, Oct. 3, in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on ESPN and ESPN2. The 49ers are a 2.5-point favorite in...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Sportsbooks win thanks to Colts, Broncos, upsets
For the majority of those who bet on NFL Week 3 odds, the outcomes weren’t as bad as Week 2, which weren’t as bad as Week 1. But the bottom line remains: In Week 3, oddsmakers still got the better of bettors, with sportsbooks posting another winning week.
Comments / 0