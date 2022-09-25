Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win
Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL・
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Pete Carroll on Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'He can do things right'
The Seattle Seahawks ultimately fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 but not before the offense showed glimpses of what coach Pete Carroll has been looking for. “Offensive side, we had a lot of plays,” Carroll said after the game. “We converted on third down. We took care of the ball all the way to the last play. QB was on it. Geno had a really solid football game. Did a great job for us. Receivers came through and did their thing. We ran the ball a little bit like we like to. We like to do it better.
Seahawks 2023 QB Watch: John Schneider was at Washington's win over Stanford
A lot of NFL personnel were on hand for Washington’s 40-22 win over Stanford on Saturday, including Seahawks GM John Schneider. Seattle has always shown interest in Huskies (4-0) cornerbacks, who use the same techniques the Seahawks have under coach Pete Carroll. Schneider likely had his eye on another spot, though. Going into 2023, no other team will have a greater need for a young quarterback and Washington (ranked No. 18) has an up-and-comer at the position.
Highlights from Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are now 1-2 on the year after falling 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Below are some of the top highlights from the game.
Pete Carroll falls back on familiar rule of 53 to turn struggling Seahawks around
While it’s easy (and fun) to make light of Russell Wilson’s rough start to the season, the Seahawks really don’t have anything to brag about. We are seeing flashes of promise from guys like Abe Lucas and Tariq Woolen every week, but overall their roster has too many holes to really compete this year.
Corgi Gets Loose on the Field During Seahawks-Falcons Game
A corgi got loose on the field during the Seahawks-Falcons game.
NFL security asks players to clear field during Seahawks vs. Falcons game
The game between the Seahawks and Falcons has resumed. According to a report from Michael Rothstein of ESPN, NFL security has asked players in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to clear the field. Apparently, the players are currently on the sidelines and Rothstein said he is not entirely sure what is going on.
How Many Quarterbacks Has the Seahawks’ Geno Smith Backed Up in His 8-Year NFL Career?
Before his delayed rise to success, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Smith backed up many quarterbacks who will likely be first-ballot Hall of Famers. The post How Many Quarterbacks Has the Seahawks’ Geno Smith Backed Up in His 8-Year NFL Career? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Seahawks opposing QB preview: Marcus Mariota
For the first time since 2013, former Oregon Duck standout Marcus Mariota will play football in the city of Seattle. Only this time, Mariota will be a different type of bird as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Despite playing in the NFL since 2015, Sunday will mark only the...
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter
The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field. Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.
First look: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are on the road in Week 4 to take on the Detroit Lions (1-2) in an early Sunday game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
