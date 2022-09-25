Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Titans Have the Best Performance of Season
The Tennessee Titans sneak out of Nissan Stadium with a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After an 0-2 start their season hopes were leaving quickly. It feels good to get the first victory of the season. The Titans continue to fight injuries throughout the whole roster and today was no different with multiple inactive players in this game. Despite key injuries, the Titans have the best performance of their season yesterday which led to a better win than the final score may infer.
The Raiders Now Own The Worst Possible NFL Mark
The Las Vegas Raiders had high hopes coming into the 2022 NFL season. There was no other way but up, especially after making the 2021 playoffs and trading for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams in the offseason. However, their promising season has gone in the other direction by being the only...
NFL・
Las Vegas Raiders Continue to Struggle in the Red Zone
The Las Vegas Raiders red zone deficiencies continue to hunt them, and from its offensive struggles on Sunday, they find themselves 0-3 and in the bottom of the league. Similar to the first game of the season, they fell behind early and had to play catch up the entire game.
What Titans said after Week 3 win over Raiders
The Tennessee Titans desperately needed a win in Week 3 to avoid starting 0-3, and they got just that with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a tale of two halves for Tennessee, as the Titans dominated during the first two quarters before stalling offensively in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to climb back into the game.
Raiders WR Mack Hollins Had Solid Day Against Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 0-3 on the season. But that doesn’t mean it was all negatives on the field. Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins finished the game on Sunday with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also was a member of the special team squad.
NFL・
Recap from Raiders vs. Titans
For much of their eventual 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like a team that didn't have what it takes to respond to their opponent. It's hard to say otherwise when the Raiders defense allowed the Titans to score touchdowns on each of their first three possessions.
