FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
numberfire.com
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
theScore
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and missed the Dolphins' last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Jags-Chargers, more top plays
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
NFL・
Initial Reactions: Panthers Defense Wins the Day
Immediate thoughts following Carolina's 22-14 win against New Orleans.
WTOP
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Two-Word Nickname for Cooper Rush
The Cowboys running back praised the team’s fill-in quarterback following their “Monday Night Football” win over the Giants.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3
The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 14-12 win over Bucs in Week 3
The Green Bay Packers looked on the verge of an impressive blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road through two quarters on Sunday, but a nose dive by the offense following a turnover and a near-collapse late by the defense forced Matt LaFleur’s team into needing to stop a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to avoid overtime.
FOX Sports
Campbell frustrated by strategical error in Lions' loss
DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell still hadn’t forgiven himself 24 hours later for the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The coach decided to have his kicker try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left. It missed, giving Minnesota the ball at its 44 and needing only about 20 yards to have a shot at a tying field goal.
WTOP
Frances Tiafoe visits Wizards’ practice to shoot hoops with his buddy Bradley Beal
Tiafoe visits Wizards’ practice to shoot hoops with his buddy Beal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The connection between one of the United States’ best young tennis talents and the Washington Wizards keeps on growing. Frances Tiafoe, an American tennis star fresh off an appearance in the...
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
