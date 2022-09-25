ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Cook injures shoulder and ruled out of game

By Tyler Forness
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings were driving down 24-14 to the Detroit Lions when they gave the ball to Dalvin Cook on a zone run. Unfortunately, that run ended poorly as Cook ran into left guard Ezra Cleveland and he fumbled the ball to the Lions.

This halted the Vikings offensive momentum as they were into Lions territory trying to cut the game to a one score game. When Cook injured his shoulder, he fumbled the ball which has been commonplace when Cook gets injured.

Upon coming off the field, Cook was ushered immediately into the blue medical tent to look at the injured shoulder and he was ruled out within minutes.

This is the same shoulder that has given Cook a lot of issues throughout his time with the Vikings and even dates back to his time with Florida State in his college days.

With Cook out, that leaves the Vikings with Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu as the only healthy tailbacks on the active roster.

