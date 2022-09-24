Read full article on original website
msumdragons.com
Dragon Women's Soccer Falls to CSP, 4-1
St. PAUL — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team fell to Concordia-St. Paul, 4-1 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Sunday in St. Paul, Minn. MSUM was down 1-0 after a goal from Katie Anderson at the 4:35 mark but answered with a goal from freshman forward...
msumdragons.com
MSUM Women's Golf Finishes 11th at EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team finished 11th at the EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invite which concluded Sunday at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minn. The Dragons finished with a 36-hole total of 692 (351-341) after shooting a 341 on Sunday. Augustana, led...
