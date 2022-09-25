ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU still receiving votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
The Tigers looked good once again on Saturday night as they won their third-straight game, this time in shutout fashion against New Mexico in the final tuneup before the team begins its main SEC slog.

LSU seems to be improved from Week 1, but it is still likely a big win from finding itself ranked in the top 25. In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, coach Brian Kelly’s team received four votes, doubling its total from last week. Still, the team sits a bit of a way from the rankings.

As far as the rest of the SEC, Georgia and Alabama remained No. 1 and 2, respectively, while No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Tennessee both sit in the top 10 after the latter took down Florida for just the second time since 2004. Ole Miss is up to No. 11, and Texas A&M is up to No. 17 after its big win over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, fell nine spots to No. 19.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) –

2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) –

3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) –

4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 –

5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 –

7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176

8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136

9

4-0 1,077

10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015

11 Ole Miss 4-0 864

13 Utah 3-1 822

14 Baylor 3-1 638

15 Oregon 3-1 622

16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10

17 Texas A&M 3-1 574

18 Washington 4-0 539

19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9

20 Brigham Young 3-1 359

21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5

22 Florida State 4-0 252

23 Minnesota 4-0 238

24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223

25 Syracuse 4-0 74

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo

Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU

Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
