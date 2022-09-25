ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 3 loss to Colts

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XV70_0i9u6P8p00

This game was as ugly as they come for the Kansas City Chiefs.

They started the game off on the wrong foot with some negative momentum in the special teams game. It seemed to bleed over into the rest of the game slowly throughout a full four quarters. In the end, the Indianapolis Colts played the better game and really earned their first win of the season.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in their latest game?

Final Score: Colts 20, Chiefs 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PJbP_0i9u6P8p00
Robert Scheer/IndyStar Staff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t seem to get out of their own way at many points in this game. Even when they made good plays, it seemed that there were a few bad ones waiting around the corner to just suck all of the momentum away. The offense, defense and special teams all had some egregious errors in execution, play-calling and situational play. Flatout, the Chiefs didn’t perform well enough to get a win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Weekly Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fuQF_0i9u6P8p00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • Chiefs Wire Game Ball: LB Nick Bolton
  • Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: CB Jaylen Watson
  • Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: DT Khalen Saunders
  • Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce
  • Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: CB L’Jarius Sneed
  • Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: P Tommy Townsend
  • Otis Taylor Play of the Game: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 53-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
  • Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs 3-of-10 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2gxj_0i9u6P8p00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • This is the worst game from the Chiefs’ special teams unit in recent memory. Dave Toub is going to have some animated notes for his guys this week. Tommy Townsend might be the only player that doesn’t get an earful.
  • Fans are going to be frustrated with Skyy Moore after this game, but it’s important to remember that he hasn’t been a punt returner before. This is an entirely new role for him and it’s clear he’s still adjusting to making decisions and fielding punts.
  • L’Jarius Sneed deserves a ton of credit for his performance in this one. Had a huge first half and really showed up at some key moments during the game.
  • Travis Kelce is so freaking good. He’s the No. 1 offensive weapon for teams to gameplan for and they just can’t figure out a way to contain him for a full four quarters. He made a ton of big plays on offense in this game, including scoring eight of the team’s points.
  • The Colts had no answer for Steve Spagnuolo’s blitz game. He was bringing safeties, linebackers and cornerbacks and Indy had no protection calls that could stop them from making plays.
  • Third downs were still a massive problem for the Chiefs in Week 3. They were just 2-of-7 on third down entering the fourth quarter.
  • The offensive line did not have a good game at all. Mahomes was under pressure for a good portion of the game. Orlando Brown Jr., in particular, really struggled in pass protection. He was getting out of his stance very early and was lucky not to be called for false start on multiple occasions.
  • The goal-to-go offense has not been particularly consistent for Kansas City this season. They’ve had to settle for a few short field goals and it feels like a problem.
  • Generally speaking, I felt Darius Harris and Malik Herring both did a good job in their 2022 NFL season debuts. Harris in particular showed up often in place of Willie Gay Jr., making some big hits and key plays for Kansas City.
  • The fake field goal in the fourth quarter was just a terrible coaching decision. Your special teams unit hasn’t been able to execute all day long. If you’re going for it on fourth down, Patrick Mahomes is your best option.
  • On the Chiefs’ kicking game. They chose to sign Matt Ammendola over Chase McLaughlin, who was kicking for the Colts today. Ammendola missed an extra point and a field goal. McLaughlin made his extra point and made a 51-yard and 43-yard field goal on Sunday.
  • Chris Jones is a veteran leader for this defense. He coughed up the chance for the Chiefs to get the ball to the offense back within five minutes in order to get into Matt Ryan’s face. He deserves to wear this loss more than anyone else.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emp6a_0i9u6P8p00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Chiefs will travel to the host site of Super Bowl LV to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’ll be the team’s first game “Sunday Night Football” this season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs' offensive miscues were main culprit in Week 3 loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs lost what they felt was a winnable Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts. There is plenty of blame to be shared in the Week 3 loss — coaching, offense, defense and special teams — they all earn a piece of it. When asked about the loss after the game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes shouldered a lot of the blame himself. He felt like he left a lot of opportunities on the field and that the offense didn’t execute well as a whole.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out 'shady character' at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama. There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Indianapolis Colts
Yardbarker

Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4

Movers and shakers (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL is unpredictable. The Jaguars are in first place. The Colts beat the Chiefs. The Dolphins are undefeated. Chaos in Power Rankings!32. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) How is that Josh McDaniels hire working out in Las Vegas? Next: vs. Denver Broncos31. Washington Commanders (1-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles) (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) What the Philadelphia Eagles did to former teammate Carson Wentz should embarrass the entire Washington franchise. Not sure this organization knows how to be embarrassed, though. Next: at Dallas Cowboys30. Houston Texans (0-2-1, lost...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy